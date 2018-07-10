IHOB Going Back To IHOP With A Sweet Celebration!

Who’s coming with me?!!? On July 17th you can celebrate IHOP’s Anniversary with 60 cent short-stacks from 7 am – 7 pm!!

The dust has settled on the International House of Burgers or IHOB, as IHOP begged to be called during their creative but failed attempt to promote their new hamburgers. (Did you go and try one?)

They figured because they’re anniversary is coming, IHOP is getting back to its roots and celebrating what they’ve always been known for, pancakes.

So next Tuesday you can celebrate with 60 cent short-stacks from 7 am – 7 pm. One short stack per customer and the offer is only available in store.

What’s your favorite pancake? Classic? Blueberry? Chocolate Chip? I love them all!