Breakfast? Bacon? Burritos? Biscuits? What the heck are they changing it to and why?

The restaurant hasn’t said what the ‘B’ will stand for, but fans took some guesses on Twitter. Some guesses were ‘burritos’, ‘burgers’, and ‘barbecue’… but the most realistic guess is probably ‘breakfast’.

What do you think about IHOP dropping the ‘pancakes’ from their name? What’s next? McDougals?!