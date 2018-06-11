IHOP Dumps Pancakes for Burgers

Forget pancakes, burgers are the focus of the new menu now at a popular restaurant chain known for breakfast.

The pancake chain, IHOP tweeted earlier this month that it was changing its name from “IHOP” to “IHOb” and it turns out the “b” stands for burgers.

The chain has actually been selling burgers for six decades, but now it hopes to offer better burgers.

The “IHOb” marketing ploy revolves around a selection of burgers that might actually draw in customers looking for more than pancakes.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

The wait is over. @IHOb just revealed what the “b” in its new name stands for: Burgers https://t.co/phoLrE0cuZ pic.twitter.com/HZN85NtClf — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) June 11, 2018

