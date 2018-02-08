“In God We Trust” Coming to Florida Public Schools?
By 850 WFTL
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

The words “In God we trust” could be emblazoned on the walls of every public school in Florida if a bill passed by the state House Education Committee makes it through the Florida legislature.

The measure is sponsored by Jacksonville Democrat Kimberly Daniels.

She says kids need to be reminded every day of the motto that is inscribed on the walls of the state capitol building and inked on U.S. currency.

The bill was approved unanimously by two house committees and is ready for a floor vote.

The Senate version has been referred to three separate committees and is still awaiting its first hearing.

The post “In God We Trust” Coming to Florida Public Schools? appeared first on 850 WFTL.

Related Content

Miami Congresswoman Wilson to Boycott SOTU
Doctors: You Can Get the Flu More than Once This S...
SpaceX Ready to Launch Falcon Heavy Rocket with Te...
Driver Killed in Shooting on I-95 in Boca Raton
9-11 Memorial Security Guard Charged with Smugglin...
Grammy Ratings Tank
Comments