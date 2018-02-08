“In God We Trust” Coming to Florida Public Schools?

The words “In God we trust” could be emblazoned on the walls of every public school in Florida if a bill passed by the state House Education Committee makes it through the Florida legislature.

The measure is sponsored by Jacksonville Democrat Kimberly Daniels.

She says kids need to be reminded every day of the motto that is inscribed on the walls of the state capitol building and inked on U.S. currency.

The bill was approved unanimously by two house committees and is ready for a floor vote.

The Senate version has been referred to three separate committees and is still awaiting its first hearing.

