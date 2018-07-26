In Kennedy Center Honors First, ‘Hamilton’ to Be Awarded Prestigious Arts Prize

The Broadway hit, “Hamilton” will be making more history as the Hip-Hop musical about the founding fathers will be receiving a Kennedy Center Honors first.

The creative team for “Hamilton”, composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, music director Alex Lacamoire and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler will be the first work of art to be honored during the December 2nd ceremony.

In addition, they are the youngest group of individuals to be honored. Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter says that the decision to honor “Hamilton” was a “break from the Kennedy Center’s 40-year tradition.”

“Part of our current identity is to celebrate greatness that has already been achieved and greatness that is happening now,” said Rutter.