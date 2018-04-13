Incest couple and infant dead in apparent multi-state murder-suicide
(Lisen: Full 911 call from Steven Pladl’s mother.)

Law enforcement officials in three states are investigating the apparent murder-suicide deaths of four people.

Police say, Steven Pladl, 43, allegedly killed his infant son then murdered his daughter and incestuous “wife,”Katie Pladl, and her adoptive father, Anthony Fusco before killing himself.

Steven was discovered dead at 8:40 a.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a parked car in New York, Thursday morning.

The 7-month old baby boy, named Bennett who Steven and Katie had together in September of 2017 was found dead by police  Thursday at 9 a.m. at the incestuous couple’s North Carolina home after Steven’s mother called 911 for a wellness check.

Steven’s mother told Police that she believed Steven committed the murders because Katie broke up with him the day before.

Additionally, she said Steven told her “he left the baby dead and not to go over there.” Full 911 call from Steven Pladl’s mother above.

Pladl reportedly killed his son after picking him up from his mother’s house in on Wednesday evening.

He then drove 600 miles to New Milford, Connecticut 600 miles away, and shot dead his daughter and incestuous wife with her adoptive father as they sat in a pickup truck.

Knightdale Police confirmed all three murders and Steven Pladl’s suicide in a press conference, Thursday.


(Watch: Full press-conference.)

Katie Pladl had been given up for adoption by Steven and Alyssa Pladl after her birth.

In 2016 she reconnected with them and shortly after an affair began between herself and her birth father, Steven Pladl.

They were arrested by North Carolina Police in Jan. 2018 and charged with incest.

In July of 2017, the incestuous couple wed while Katie was pregnant with their son Bennett, her adoptive parents and Steven’s mother were all at the illegal wedding ceremony.

