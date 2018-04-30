Beefed up law enforcement were on hand today at Palm Beach Central High School after a threat of a shooting scrawled on a bathroom wall raised security concerns.

According to the Palm Beach County School District, two K-9s, three or four school police officers, a PBSO deputy, and a member of the Safe School’s staff were on campus Monday morning to show increased law enforcement presence as a deterrent.

The increased police presence was noticeable as students arrived at the front of the school.

A student reported graffiti on a bathroom wall that included a shooting threat to the school on Monday to School administrators on Thursday.

School officials took precautions today and so far there have been no problems on campus.

The post Increased Police Presence at Palm Beach Central High after Shooting Threat appeared first on 850 WFTL.