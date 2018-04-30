Increased Police Presence at Palm Beach Central High after Shooting Threat
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 30, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Beefed up law enforcement were on hand today at Palm Beach Central High School after a threat of a shooting scrawled on a bathroom wall raised security concerns.

According to the Palm Beach County School District, two K-9s, three or four school police officers, a PBSO deputy, and a member of the Safe School’s staff were on campus Monday morning to show increased law enforcement presence as a deterrent.

The increased police presence was noticeable as students arrived at the front of the school.

A student reported graffiti on a bathroom wall that included a shooting threat to the school on Monday to School administrators on Thursday.

School officials took precautions today and so far there have been no problems on campus.

