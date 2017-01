A guy in Colorado got his backpack snagged on a ski lift and ended up dangling from it by his neck! OMG! luckily one of the people who saw it happen was a professional slackliner (like a tightrope walker..only they walk on slack lines) who climbed a tower and then shimmied down one of the ski lift cables, cut the guy loose and saved his life. The guy fell about 15 feet, but paramedics got him to a hospital and he’s okay. Unbelieveable.