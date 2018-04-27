Indian River Sergeant Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

A sergeant with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to reports, Sergeant John Cronenberg was arrested Friday morning after he turning himself following a warrant for his arrest.

A judge issued the warrant after the Sebastian Police Department found probable cause for Cronenberg’s arrest.

Cronenberg who has spent 23-years with the department, was given a $500 bond and has been placed on administrative leave.

 

 

The post Indian River Sergeant Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Boca Mayor Suspended After Recent Arrest Confirmed report of tornado in Coral Springs Indian River Sergeant Arrested for on Domestic Violence Charges Multiple Communities Affected By Broward 911 Outage Parkland Shooter Back in Court Jupiter Man Hides Knife in Shampoo Bottle
Comments