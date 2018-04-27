Indian River Sergeant Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

A sergeant with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to reports, Sergeant John Cronenberg was arrested Friday morning after he turning himself following a warrant for his arrest.

A judge issued the warrant after the Sebastian Police Department found probable cause for Cronenberg’s arrest.

Cronenberg who has spent 23-years with the department, was given a $500 bond and has been placed on administrative leave.

