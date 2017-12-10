Indiana cop discovers reindeer in back of van pulled over for traffic violation

One Indiana state trooper got a Christmas surprise Thursday morning when he pulled over a van with a special for legged passenger in the cargo hold.

Indiana State Police said that Master Trooper Don Farris stopped a white 2014 Dodge van Thursday for a minor traffic violation just west of Indianapolis.

Christopher Hansen was issued a warning for his violation, but before driving off, police said Hansen also asked Farris if he wanted to look at his passenger in the rear of the van.

Farris opened the back to find none other than an adult reindeer.

Hansen owns Silly Safaris Shows Inc., and he was on his way to Attica, Indiana for a show at an elementary school.

Indiana police officer discovers reindeer in back of van pulled over for traffic violation https://t.co/BLDfqDGkM7 pic.twitter.com/OVn6QUHxeU — ABC News (@ABC) December 8, 2017