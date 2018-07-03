Indiana Police Seize “Trump-Shaped” Ecstasy Pills
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 3, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Police in Indiana say a massive drug sting resulted in seizures of cocaine, heroin, meth… and “Trump-shaped” ecstasy pills.
The orange pills resemble the President’s face, with the words “TRUMP” or “GREAT AGAIN” printed on the back.

Similar pills were recovered last year during a sting in Germany.
It’s not a new practice – pills shaped like Barack Obama surfaced about a year after his election in 2008.

