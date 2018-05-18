Infant Unlikely to Survive After being Severely Shaken by Father

According to the report, 32-year-old Delvin Allen Nash was arrested Thursday after doctors found the infant suffered multiple injuries consistent with being abused.

Nash told authorities that he was feeding his son around 9:00 p.m. Sunday when the infant started vomiting, stopped breathing and then became unresponsive. Instead of calling the police, Nash called his wife at work. The wife told Nash to administer CPR and call fire rescue personnel. Nash then performed CPR on the infant and when paramedics arrived, the child was crying and breathing normally. Paramedics checked out the infant and noticed that his vitals were normal, but requested to take the child to the hospital for further examination, however, Nash refused. Authorities made Nash sign a waiver stating he was refusing further medical attention and then left the home.

When the infant’s mother arrived to the home around 10:30 p.m. she noticed the child was having trouble breathing and then he became unresponsive. She rushed the infant to Broward Health North where he was put on life support. Doctors then informed the mother that the infant suffered traumatic injuries due to forceful shaking. The injuries included brain trauma, hemorrhaging, and several broken ribs. Doctors also said that some of the infant’s injuries were more than three weeks old and due to the extent of his injuries, he was unlikely to survive.

Nash has since been arrested on several charges including aggravated child abuse and refusing to get medical care for a victim. He is now being held on $250,100 bond.

