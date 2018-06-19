Injured alligator placed in FL Wawa, police still searching for suspects
Jun 19, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

Tuesday, police are still searching for two suspects they say left a three-foot alligator at a Florida Wawa.

Officials reportedly received a call around 2:24 a.m. Friday about a gator at the convenience store in Lakewood Ranch, FL.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission then sent a trapper who captured the reptile about an hour later.

The alligator was injured when it was taken in.

The identities of the individuals responsible and motive behind the gator drop remain unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to call FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.

 

