Apparently upside down Christmas trees are a thing this year! Even Target and Amazon now sell artificial trees designed for inverted display.

Would you flip your tree like this?

Sometimes you need to look at things from a different perspective 💫 📸: @globetrottingpinoy #upsidedowntree #holidayimagellc #reimagineholiday #westfield #westfieldsfcentre #underthedome A post shared by Holiday Image, LLC (@holidayimagellc) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:52pm PST