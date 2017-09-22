iPhone 8 is here

After all of the hype, people can finally get their hands on the iPhone 8! An Apple store in Sydney, Australia was the first store to sell the new phone on Friday. Reports from other parts of the world say the response to the 8 has been “tepid” unlike other iPhone launches that saw long lines of people waiting for hours to buy the smartphone. Some think a lot of people are waiting for next month’s release of the iPhone X.

If you are an Apple person, are you getting an 8 or waiting for and X. Are you not getting one at all? Why?