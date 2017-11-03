iPhone X goes on sale around the world

iPhone excitement seems to be back as thousands of people from around the world have lined up to get an iPhone X.

Friday was the first day you could get your hands on the phone from brick and mortar Apple Stores and other authorized retailers.

Some people allegedly got into a fight at an Apple Store in San Francisco over who was first in line. The line outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York City stretched around the block.

One person who wanted the iPhone X in London waited in line since Tuesday. In Sydney, Australia, about 400 people were outside of the Apple flagship store so they could get their phone.

Is iPhone excitement officially back? Will you be getting one? Will you stand in line today to try to get it?