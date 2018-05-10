Wednesday evening, Israel, and Iran exchanged fire for hours in what is said to be “the most direct confrontation between the enemy regions to date.”

The interchange of fire comes only two days after U.S. President, Donald Trump announced the country would be pulling out of the 2015 Nuclear Deal with Iran.

The decision has been subject to profound controversy but Israel who noted they always opposed the deal fully supports President Trump’s decision.

Russia reportedly said that Israel used 28 warplanes to fire 60 air-to-surface missiles and ten surface-to-surface missiles.

It is the largest strike in Syria since and arguably surpassing the 1993 Yom Kippur War.

The United States supports Israel’s right to self-defense in this matter.

About 2,000 U.S. troops are currently on the ground in Syria, as of Thursday morning, Israel has not requested military assitance.

Many are speculating that the two enemy countries are “on the brink” of war but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Click to learn more.

Related content:

The post Iran & Israel Trade Fire amid Trump decision to exit nuclear deal appeared first on 850 WFTL.