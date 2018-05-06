Iran warns US to not abandon nuclear deal

The leader of Iran used a televised speech on Sunday to warn the U.S. that abandoning their nuclear deal would turn out to be a “historic mistake,” just as President Trump is set to make a decision on May 12 about the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Irani President Hassan Rouhani added that he is ready for whatever decision Trump makes, and that “when it comes to weapons and defending our country, we will not negotiate with anybody.”

US law states that the president must re-certify the agreement every quarter. The 2015 agreement orders Iran to reduce its stockpile of uranium to have international sanctions lifted.

Trump has called the agreement, which has been supported by some European countries, as well as Russia and China, “insane” and “ridiculous.”

During Sunday’s speech, Rouhani said that only the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia were against the deal. He added that Iran plans to produce “as many facilities, weapons, missiles that are necessary for our country,” adding that “it is none of others’ business.”

