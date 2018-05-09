Iranian lawmakers yell “death to America” while burning US flag

Wednesday, just one day after President Trump announced the U.S. would exit the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, Iranian parliament burned a printed paper symbolizing an American flag while yelling “death to America.”

The “Death to America” chant has been used in Iran for many years, dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Additionally, the slogan has been a frequent term shouted within parliament.

The protest occurred as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran continued to seek “engagement with the world” and hoped European leaders would continue to “preserve the deal.” but added that the Islamic nation could restart its nuclear program whenever it wanted, according to reports.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized Trump’s decision to withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, calling the U.S President’s comments “silly and superficial.”

Khamenei took it one step further by taking to Twitter to express his thoughts on the U.S. President:

U.S. pres.’s shallow & ludicrous behavior wasn’t unexpected. The same behavior existed in previous US presidents. Yet, Iranian nation is persistent while former U.S. presidents passed away & IRI is still standing. This man’s corpse will also be worm food while IRI stands strong. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 9, 2018

France, Germany and the U.K. along with a majority of U.S. officials oppose President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal while Israel supports the decision noting they’ve been against the deal.

Following the “death to America,” flag burning protest by lawmakers of the Iranian Parliament it is unclear where world leaders now stand on the matter.

