IRCSO: Woman Pretended to Be Cancer Victim to Fund Drug Addiction

Indian river county Deputies arrested 32-year-old Heather Grey Monday afternoon for violating her probation and they’re also seeking victims of her alleged scam.

IRC Sheriff’s deputies say Grey posted on social media that she had cancer and asked family and friends for money to cover her medical expenses which instead she allegedly used to fund her opioid addition.

Deputies also say she posed as IRCSO Major Eric Flowers on the phone telling people they had outstanding warrants, and demanded gift card payments.

Grey is currently being held without bond at the Indian River County Jail for her original probation violation. Other charges are pending.

