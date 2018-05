In this photo taken Wednesday, April 18, 2018, various costumes from the "Iron Man" films are displayed during a preview of the exhibit Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), in Seattle. The exhibit, which opens Saturday, April 21, features more than 300 original Marvel artifacts, including comic pages, costumes and props and chronicles nearly eight decades of Marvel's story. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Ok Bill…return the suit please! There could be an Ironman imposter walking the streets of Los Angeles. The famous Iron Man Suit used in Marvel’s Avengers Movies has been stolen from a prop warehouse. LAPD spokesman, Christopher No says that the suit was stolen between February and late April and was worth an estimated, $325,000.