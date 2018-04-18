If you did not file your taxes on yesterday’s due date don’t panic, you are catching a break.

A glitch to the IRS’ e-file portion of its website prompted the IRS to push back the deadline to file taxes from April 17 to today April 18.

The IRS said that both individuals and businesses can take advantage of the extra filing day without penalty.

“This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers,” said Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter. “The IRS appreciates everyone’s patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation.”

The IRS said that during the system outage, taxpayers were able to file their tax returns electronically through their software providers and Free File.

Taxpayers using paper to file and pay their taxes at the deadline were not affected by the system issue, the IRS said.

The glitch shuttered part of the IRS’ website, not allowing some who file taxes online to complete their taxes. The glitch was resolved by 5 p.m. ET.

Taxpayers don’t need to do anything to take advantage of the extra day.

The post IRS Extends Deadline After Glitch appeared first on 850 WFTL.