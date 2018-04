According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, which was established in 1994, if you’re over 18 you should never put ketchup on a hot dog.

The former president, Barack Obama told food T.V. star, Anthony Bourdain that anyone over 8-years-old shouldn’t put ketchup on a hot dog. Heinz tried to change the stigma in 2017 by rebranding their ketchup as “Chicago Dog Sauce” but the idea was met by the opposition on Twitter when people used GIFs calling the sauce a “crime”.

How do you eat your hot dogs? I'm a purist...mustard only!

Ketchup is OK.

Chili dog all the way!

Must have relish.

It's not right unless it's covered in sauerkraut.

Ketchup & mustard for me!

Chicago style - ellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt! View Results