Is That Gel Manicure Giving You Cancer?

You may want to think twice about that gel manicure or pedicure that you get regularly because the UV radiation used may be causing cancer.

Gel manicures are cured by putting the nails under a lam that uses UVA radiation. These are the same rays that account for 95 percent of the UV radiation that reaches the earth’s surface.

Researchers from Augusta University concluded that a small amount of UV energy would require multiple visits to reach any damage.

They also found that the risk for DNA damage that can lead to cancer is greater in adolescence, but for those in their 20s, 30s or later the risk is slimmer.

Did you ever think about the UV radiation being harmful when you got a pedicure?