Is There Life On Other Planets?

Maybe we do have neighbors in another galaxy? For the first time ever, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star – and these new worlds could hold life. This cluster of planets is less than 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, according to NASA and the Belgian-led research team who announced the discovery. The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. 3-are in the so-called habitable zone, where liquid water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.