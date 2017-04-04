Is This A Bad Mom?

A man’s emotional Facebook post praising his wife for “snuggling” with their children in bed in a practice known as “Co-sleeping” is going viral — and it’s sparking a massive debate. When Oklahoma City resident David Brinkley snapped a quick picture of his wife, Alora, napping with their baby and 2-year-old over the weekend, he never expected it to be shared by hundreds of thousands of people, let alone get picked apart by critics. “Do I have to squeeze into a small corner of the bed sometimes? Yeah? But my God how beautiful does she look holding my children?” He continued, “I just want to say that I am proud of the decisions my wife makes as a mom and I support every single one of them.” But not everyone supported the idea of sharing a bed with the baby, and the flood of criticism eventually led Brinkley to delete his post. One FB user wrote: “This is dangerous for the baby.” “Babies should sleep alone, on their back, in a crib. Remember the ABCs of safe sleep.” “Co-sleeping is not safe,” another added. “Children get rolled on all of the time, and this type of behavior creates children who can’t sleep on their own without touch!” What do you think?