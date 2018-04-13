Is This The Condiment of 2018?

Tired of mixing mayo and ketchup together? Heinz just might have you covered.

The condiment giant will release “Mayochup” just in time for your summer BBQs, but there’s a catch.

The blending of mayonnaise and ketchup, also known as Fry Sauce in some parts of the country, will be a signature blend of Heinz Ketchup mixed with new Heinz Real Mayonnaise.

In order to see Mayochup on your table, at least 500,000 condiment lovers will have to vote at Heinz’s website to make it a reality.

Is Mayochup really necessary? Are people so lazy that they can’t mix two of the most ubiquitous of condiments in the fridge? Or could this be the “must have” product of the year?

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018