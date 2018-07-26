Is This The Longest She Has Gone WITHOUT Marrying Her Beau?
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 12:13 PM

For real, we all know J Lo is a pretty quick “engager”.  I’m surprised she and A Rod aren’t engaged already!

But – we may have just gotten a glimpse into the future with J Lo’s latest wardrobe accessory. Jennifer’s birthday was on Tuesday and while on a dinner date with A-Rod, she was flashing a massive diamond ring… on her wedding finger!

Digging deeper, it turns out that this ring, which goes for $173,000, was a gift from A Rod on Valentine’s day. However, she is rarely spotted wearing it and she has never worn it on her wedding finger.

Is she dropping hints? Perhaps she’s getting that finger ready for some permanent big diamonds?!!

