Is this the name of the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie ?

James Gunn is directing the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie and he may have revealed the name.

Don’t worry, it’s not any kind of super spoiler.

In a tweet, Gunn answered a fan’s suggestion to name the next film Guardians of the Galaxy.mp3 because of the use of music in the films.

Gunn said he’s heard that idea a lot but the films are a set and “I’m going to stay consistent with Vol. 3.” No official word from Marvel Studios about the tweet.

