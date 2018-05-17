Is this the name of the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie ?
James Gunn is directing the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie and he may have revealed the name.
Don’t worry, it’s not any kind of super spoiler.
In a tweet, Gunn answered a fan’s suggestion to name the next film Guardians of the Galaxy.mp3 because of the use of music in the films.
Gunn said he’s heard that idea a lot but the films are a set and “I’m going to stay consistent with Vol. 3.” No official word from Marvel Studios about the tweet.
What Marvel movie are you looking forward to more – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel or the next Avengers?

