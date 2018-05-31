Husnain Rashid,32, was arrested in November of last year and faces possible life sentences on charges of terrorism in connection with a plot to target Prince George at his elementary school.

The young royal began his first year at Thomas’ school in Battersea, London in September 2017.

Rashin reportedly posted various messages to social media encouraging followers to deploy a variety of weapons, including knives, homemade bombs, poison, chemicals, vehicles and Krav Maga, a martial art employed by Israeli military forces.

On Oct. 13 of 2017, he posted a photograph of the school superimposed with silhouettes of two masked jihadist fighters and even sent another message which read: “Even the royal family will not be left alone. School starts early.”

According to reports, the online threat towards Prince George was only a fraction of Rashid’s aggressive social media presence in the months leading to his arrest; he also made posts suggesting random attacks on British citizens by injecting cyanide into fruit and vegetables at grocery stores and poisoning ice-cream in supermarkets.

Rashid initially denied all the charges against him, however, on Thursday, eight days after his trial began, he plead guilty to four of the seven counts, including three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism.

He is expected to be sentenced on June 28.

The post ISIS supporter admits to plotting attack on Prince George appeared first on 850 WFTL.