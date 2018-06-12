It Feels So Good When You #BroadcastGood

We laced up our bowling shoes recently and did our best to help the National Canine Cancer Foundation find a Cure for Canine Cancer at Bark and Bowl!

Did you know that 1 in 3 dogs will be affected by Cancer? And of those half will die. We are out to break that cycle! The NCCF will provide the action, YOU provide the teams and Bowl for dogs around the world. Bring your family, friends and co-workers, start a team or join one. Come party with the NCCF at premier bowling centers across the country.

We’ll keep you posted on the next Bark and Bowl!