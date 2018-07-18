It Just Keeps Getting Worse for Paul Manafort
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Things are a bit rocky for former Palm Beach Gardens resident,Paul Manafort, as a Virginia judge is refusing to move next week’s trial for the former Trump campaign chief.

Manafort’s legal team had asked to move the trial from Alexandria to Roanoke arguing that having the case play out near DC would make it difficult for him to get a fair trial.

Meanwhile, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller prepares for the upcoming trial, his team has requested immunity for five potential witnesses against Manafort.

