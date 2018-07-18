Things are a bit rocky for former Palm Beach Gardens resident,Paul Manafort, as a Virginia judge is refusing to move next week’s trial for the former Trump campaign chief.

Manafort’s legal team had asked to move the trial from Alexandria to Roanoke arguing that having the case play out near DC would make it difficult for him to get a fair trial.

Meanwhile, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller prepares for the upcoming trial, his team has requested immunity for five potential witnesses against Manafort.

Retweeted MSNBC (@MSNBC): Special Counsel Robert Mueller requested immunity for five people who may testify against former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort. https://t.co/9Nup6aU83G — Ivonne Solla Cabrera (@ivonnesolla) July 18, 2018

The post It Just Keeps Getting Worse for Paul Manafort appeared first on 850 WFTL.