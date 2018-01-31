Italian town sells $1 homes to lure new residents

Have you ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village? Well, here’s the news you’ve been waiting for!

Ollolai, a destination in the mountain region of Barbagia on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, is selling hundreds of abandoned homes for just $1.

It’s not the first Italian town to try the gimmick, but it seems to be the first to live up to the promise. It was attempted in Gangi, Italy a few years ago.

It also has the beauty and history needed to draw people in.

The real estate bonanza comes with a catch, though. The 200 stone-built dwellings up for grabs are in poor condition and buyers must commit to a $25,000 refurbishment.

