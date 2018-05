Will you be watching the Billboard Music Awards tonight at 8 pm on NBC?

RELATED CONTENT

Sandra Bullock Urged Ellen DeGeneres to Treat Herself to a Facial…a different kind of facial

Gordon Ramsay: How to Tell If You’re at a Bad Restaurant

Michael Jackson – Billie Jean

Top Gun (1986)

The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross (1983-1994)

“Deadpool 2” Score Is First Ever to Get a Parental Advisory Warning