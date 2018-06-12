It’s A Great Feeling To #BroadcastGood
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Thank you JDRF for letting us be a part of your JDRF One Walk!  We love meeting all the amazing people taking one step at a time to find a cure!

JDRF’s mission is to find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and its complications through the support of research. Every dollar we are able to direct toward this critical research comes from donors like you. Your generosity makes real progress possible and propels us toward our goal of a world without T1D.

The post It’s A Great Feeling To #BroadcastGood appeared first on 850 WFTL.

