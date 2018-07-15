“It’s Either Me, Or The Dogs!” Guess Who Won!

There’s a reason why ultimatums never work. There’s too much room for them to backfire.

A woman’s 25-year long marriage ended after her husband demanded she either choose him or her dogs.

Liz Haslam told the UK Express that she has no regrets for choosing to live in the dog house, because “he knew from the moment that we got together what I was all about. I don’t know what he expected.”

As for her husband, Haslam hasn’t heard from him since he left. HA!

Have you ever been given an ultimatum? What happened? Are you happy with your decision?