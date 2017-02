As the legend goes, if the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow on Feb. 2 and sees his shadow, we get another six weeks of winter ( 6 more weeks of Snow Birds for us) . If Phil doesn’t see his shadow, that means an early spring! And now..listen to this Woodchuckers! The groundhog will live on..Not in the movies. but on Broadway! A new musical hits the stage on April 17th!