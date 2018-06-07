It’s National CPR Week! Do You Know How To Save A Life? Joyce does!

Did you know that every year, over 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals in the United States, and about 90 percent of those who suffer from these arrests die? Jeff Heinz, a Fire Safety Specialist from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue came in today to show us how to correctly perform CPR! Do you know? Watch as Joyce Kaufman from 850 WFTL, Tracy St. George from 979 WRMF, Beth from Sunny 1079 and Chelsea from 103.1 WIRK try their best to save the dummies.

