It’s official: Paul McCartney did Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

After speculation and buzz that came from people seeing James Corden and Paul McCartney hanging out last week in Liverpool, England, we have confirmation that it was for an upcoming edition of Carpool Karaoke.

The news was released Wednesday morning with a picture of the two embracing in front of a Range Rover.

Corden tweeted, “I can’t wait for you all to see this. It was a day that will live with me forever.”

The segment will air during Corden’s Late Late Show visit to London next week.

Are you excited to see what they do? What’s your favorite Paul McCartney song…Beatles or otherwise.

Paul McCartney to join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke https://t.co/4QCQofaake — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 13, 2018