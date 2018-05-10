It’s Teacher Appreciation Week By Beth | May 10, 2018 @ 2:05 PM office supplies with border on black chalkboard Teacher Appreciation Week is a holiday celebrated only in The United States. It takes place in the first full week of May, which is May 7th-13th this year! How are you going to honor teachers? Who was your favorite teacher? SHARE RELATED CONTENT Matt Lauer and Wife Prepare for Divorce After 20 Years Time To Smile And Hit The Pool! Iron Man Lost His Suit! We Have More Phil Collins Tickets! They’re Home! Lady Gaga, Paramore Donate Gear to Benefit Girls Rock Camps