It’s The Great Give!

Great Give Palm Beach & Martin Counties is a 24-hour online giving event designed to raise as much money as possible for hundreds of local nonprofits in a single day. This exciting community-wide event celebrates the spirit of giving and the collective effort it takes to strengthen our local nonprofits and better serve those in need – from children and seniors to the environment and animals! We’ll be on the main stage at City Place tonight from 5 till 7 to help the cause. Join us. For all the details: https://www.greatgiveflorida.org/