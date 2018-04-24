It’s The Great Give!
By Jennifer Ross
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 8:28 AM

Great Give Palm Beach & Martin Counties is a 24-hour online giving event designed to raise as much money as possible for hundreds of local nonprofits in a single day. This exciting community-wide event celebrates the spirit of giving and the collective effort it takes to strengthen our local nonprofits and better serve those in need – from children and seniors to the environment and animals!  We’ll be on the main stage at City Place tonight from 5 till 7 to help the cause. Join us. For all the details:  https://www.greatgiveflorida.org/

