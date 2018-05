Don’t worry, they won’t be mouse flavored! Mickey Mouse turns 90 this year, and to celebrate, Oreo is releasing a limited edition Oreo!

They’ll have Mickey himself on the cookie and they will be birthday cake flavored.

Mickey’s official birthday is November 28, but no word on when the Oreos will be hitting shelves.

What has been your fav flavor so far? I think they’re all fun, but I like the original the best!