I’ve Become A Doctor Who Fan…Is That Weird? By Bill Adams | Jul 16, 2018 @ 7:04 AM My older daughter has been a Doctor Who fan forever, but until now I was kind of uninterested in the show. I admit it, the new female Doc has me intrigued, lol. Here’s the trailer, what do you think? ~ Bill #doctorwho#jenniferandbill SHARE RELATED CONTENT Last Chance For Universal Tickets – Here’s Your Helpful Hint! More Universal Orlando Tickets At 7:40 This Morning…This Will Help You Win! You Need Universal Orlando Tickets! This Will Help You Win Them Get A Clue! Early Hint For Today’s Universal Question Win Universal Orlando Tickets At 7:40 This Morning! Here’s A Clue The New Pride Of Boston