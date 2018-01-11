J Lo Confirmed For ‘Will and Grace’
By Beth
|
Jan 11, 2018 @ 9:20 AM

Jennifer Lopez seems to be getting this TV thing. She’s just confirmed a guest spot on the NBC show ‘Will and Grace’ in a pretty awesome fashion. J Lo will be playing the role of herself and her character from the NBC show ‘Shades of Blue’ in which she’s a co-star in a crossover of the two shows.  There isn’t an official date for the episode to air just yet, but fans assume it’ll support the promo run of her next album along with her other acting projects she has on the way.  Who do you prefer Jennifer Lopez the actress or the Jennifer Lopez the singer?

Related Content

Wisconsin wants to lower legal drinking age to 19
Cow escapes nativity scene…twice
Oreo Coal
Mariah Carey postpones more shows due to medical r...
Mortal Engines Official Teaser Trailer
No More Bad Auditions!!!
Comments