Jack Johnson: New Album & a New Single

This morning Rolling Stone announced a that Jack Johnson has a new album & a new single! And, of course, there is a new tour to tie it all together! He’ll be in West Palm Beach at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre on October 5th! It’s been a hot minute since he’s played here. Can’t wait to see him and hear the new album live! If you haven’t already, you MUST check out his documentary, “The Smog of the Sea”, too!

“My Mind is for Sale” is the first single off his new album, ” All the Light Above it Too”.

My Mind Is For Sale (Lyric Video) by Jack Johnson on VEVO.