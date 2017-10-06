Jake Gyllenhaal Is Now Modeling For Calvin Klein

Jake Gyllenhaal is now the new face for Calvin Klein’s Eternity.

The brand announced today that the Stronger actor will be the new face of Eternity Calvin Klein, starring alongside model and advocate Liya Kebode and four-year-old actress Leila in a series of television ads, debuting later this month.

Eternity was launched in 1988 with models and stars such as Kate Moss, Mark Wahlberg, and Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali as notable models.

Do you think Jake will make a good Eternity model? Does anyone still wear this stuff??