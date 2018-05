Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play Mysterio in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

In the Marvel Universe, Mysterio is a special effects expert who uses the power of illusion to do his dirty deeds.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is due out on July 5, 2019.

