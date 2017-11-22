Jake Gyllenhaal to replace Ben Affleck as Batman?

Jake Gyllenhaal could replace Ben Affleck as the next Batman, according to reports.

Collider journalist John Campea recently claimed that Gyllenhaal had met with Matt Reeves, who is set to direct the long-touted The Batmanstandalone film, about the possibility of taking over from Affleck.

Campea also suggested that the decision to recast Batman was made earlier this year but its announcement has been delayed to avoid bad press surrounding the new Justice League film, in which Affleck’s Batman appears.

Let’s just hope Jake’s sister Maggie isn’t recast as Rachel Dawes… awkward!

Here’s what Jake had to say 2 years ago, the first time he was rumored to play Batman…