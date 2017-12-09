James Corden debuts as Taylor Swift’s backup dancer

James Corden was at it again. During his “Take A Break” segment on The Late Late Show, Corden took over for the General Manager at The Forum in Los Angeles on the night of a concert. (iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball)

During the segment, Corden helped make sure the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Liam Payne and Niall Horan were comfortable.

The finale was when Taylor Swift called Corden asking for help. He obliged by becoming one of her backup dancers for Look What You Made Me Do.

He practices with the dancers backstage in a fishnet shirt and holds his own for the most part. However, Swift and her crew decide to ditch Corden at the last minute.

Corden’s belly in fishnet is epic.