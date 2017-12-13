James Corden’s Wife Has Baby 30 Minutes Before ‘Late Late Show’

When the baby’s coming the baby’s coming! James Corden found that out last night when his wife gave birth 30 minutes before the start of the ‘Late Late Show’ and his friend Harry Styles had to step in as host on 2 and a half hours notice.

Corden shared his joy of a new child on Twitter saying, “Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world, both she and mother are doing great. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show on 2 and a half hours notice.”

Corden and his wife Julia also have a son Max,6 and a daughter, Carey, who’s 3

Singer and Dunkirk star Styles couldn’t let the moment pass without getting a joke in about Corden, “the baby looks a lot like James mainly because James looks like a giant baby.”